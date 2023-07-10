News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast if you are heading to the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate according to the Met Office

It’s the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show tomorrow and we take a look at what the weather forecast is going to be like.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST- 2 min read

The Great Yorkshire Show is known as one of the best agricultural shows in the United Kingdom and it will be welcoming 140,000 people to the 250-acre showground from Tuesday 11 till Friday 14 July.

Visitors heading to the four-day spectacular can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the first day…

We take a look at the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show in HarrogateWe take a look at the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate
We take a look at the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate
Most Popular

6AM

Temperature – 14°

10 per cent chance of rain

7AM

Temperature – 15°

10 per cent chance of rain

8AM

Temperature – 16°

10 per cent chance of rain

9AM

Temperature – 16°

10 per cent chance of rain

10AM

Temperature – 17°

10 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 18°

40 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 18°

60 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 18°

70 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 18°

40 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 19°

40 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 18°

40 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 18°

40 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 18°

10 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 17°

10 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 16°

5 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 15°

5 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 14°

5 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 14°

5 per cent chance of rain

To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Related topics:HarrogateMet OfficeUnited Kingdom