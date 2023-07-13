Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the final day of the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate according to the Met Office
The Great Yorkshire Show is known as one of the best agricultural shows in the country and it will be welcoming 35,000 people to the 250-acre showground for the final day tomorrow.
Visitors heading to the four-day spectacular can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the final day…
6AM
Temperature – 14°
10 per cent chance of rain
7AM
Temperature – 14°
10 per cent chance of rain
8AM
Temperature – 15°
10 per cent chance of rain
9AM
Temperature – 16°
10 per cent chance of rain
10AM
Temperature – 17°
10 per cent chance of rain
11AM
Temperature – 16°
10 per cent chance of rain
MIDDAY
Temperature – 17°
40 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 16°
50 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 16°
50 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 15°
80 per cent chance of rain
4PM
Temperature – 15°
90 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 15°
90 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 15°
95 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 15°
90 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 15°
90 per cent chance of rain
9PM
Temperature – 16°
60 per cent chance of rain
10PM
Temperature – 16°
50 per cent chance of rain
11PM
Temperature – 16°
40 per cent chance of rain
To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/