Harrogate drivers' concern over snow threat as northern winds bring plunging temperatures

Harrogate is bracing itself for a week of bracingly cold weather as winter returns with a vengeance.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With temperatures set to hit a low of -3 today as northern winds sweep the country, motorists are checking forecasts anxiously to see if Harrogate is about to be hit by snow for the first time since early December.

The Met Centre's report shows today, Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells as temperatures struggle to get above zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isolated snow showers remain possible in coastal areas but Harrogate is more likely to experience sharp frosts rather than snow.

Flashback to 2023 - Harrogate motorists are checking weather forecasts anxiously to see if the town is about to be hit by snow for the first time since December. (Picture contributed)

But there is a yellow warning tomorrow, Tuesday for Harrogate for snow and ice when another bitterly cold day will see spells of snow moving in from the west.

Thankfully, snow will be mainly confined to high ground with Harrogate more likely to experience a mix of sleet and rain.

The remainder of the week from Wednesday to Friday will see no let-up in the very cold conditions with sharp frosts and plenty of winter sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Harrogate can expect significant wind chill, it is set to remain largely dry with no snow forecast.

What a yellow warning can mean

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Some rural communities could become cut off

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces