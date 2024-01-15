Harrogate drivers' concern over snow threat as northern winds bring plunging temperatures
With temperatures set to hit a low of -3 today as northern winds sweep the country, motorists are checking forecasts anxiously to see if Harrogate is about to be hit by snow for the first time since early December.
The Met Centre's report shows today, Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells as temperatures struggle to get above zero.
Isolated snow showers remain possible in coastal areas but Harrogate is more likely to experience sharp frosts rather than snow.
But there is a yellow warning tomorrow, Tuesday for Harrogate for snow and ice when another bitterly cold day will see spells of snow moving in from the west.
Thankfully, snow will be mainly confined to high ground with Harrogate more likely to experience a mix of sleet and rain.
The remainder of the week from Wednesday to Friday will see no let-up in the very cold conditions with sharp frosts and plenty of winter sunshine.
Although Harrogate can expect significant wind chill, it is set to remain largely dry with no snow forecast.
What a yellow warning can mean
Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
Some rural communities could become cut off
A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage