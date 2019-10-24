Harrogate district to be hit by heavy rain this weekend as weather warning is put in place

Harrogate is set for another wet weekend as a yellow weather warning has been issued for the district.

Residents across Harrogate district warned to beware cold callers selling fish

The warning is for rain and is set to be in place from 3pm tomorrow to 3pm Saturday.

The Met Office has said heavy rain is expected during Friday and Saturday which may lead to flooding.

The warning tells residents to expect a small chance of potential damage to buildings from floods, as well as potential delays to traffic and public transport services.

Risk of labour shortage if Brexit drives European workers from Harrogate, document reveals

Friday sees an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain starting at 1pm, rising to 90 per cent at 2pm and more than 95 per cent between 3pm and 5pm.

The chance of precipitation then remains above 90 per cent until 4pm on Saturday, when it drops to 40 per cent and the weather warning has been lifted.

The chance of rain currently remains low for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office, with sunny and cloudy spells predicted.