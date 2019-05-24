Harrogate district set for a mixed Bank Holiday weekend as rain threatens to dampen spirits

Get ready to dodge the showers this Bank Holiday weekend as Harrogate looks set for a mixed spell of weather during the extended late-May break.

Friday and Saturday will bring us the best of the weather as we reach highs of 18C and enjoy prolonged periods of sunshine.

There will be some cloud around and it is going to be breezy at times, but at least there is no rain forecast for the opening two days of the weekend.

That, however, will change once we reach Sunday, with experts predicting a wet Morning across the Harrogate district with rain expected to fall from 9am through to lunchtime.

Things will dry up by the afternoon and temperatures will recover from 15C to nearer 20C for the afternoon.

Monday is very much the role reversal as the morning starts off brightly with sunny spells and warm temperatures. By lunchtime, however, the clouds will have gathered and temperatures are expected to drop to around 13C. More rain is forecast from about 4pm and this is expected to continue right through the evening.

The week ahead then looks to follow a similar pattern, although Thursday is singled out as a particularly wet day with forecasters predicting it will be wet across the district for much of the day.