The Environment Agency has issued two flood alerts – where flooding is possible – after monitoring equipment recorded a rise in river levels.

A spokesperson for the Enrivonment Agency said residents should avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding and start acting on a flood plan.

The areas most at risk from the River Wharfe are the Lower River Wharfe area and tributaries from Otley to upstream of Ulleskelf.

The Environment Agency has issued two flood alerts in Harrogate and Ripon.

The areas most at risk from the River Ure are low-lying land including agricultural land and local roads in the areas around Masham, Boroughbridge, Aldborough and Bishop Monkton.