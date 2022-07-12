Great Yorkshire Show 2022: What is the weather going to be like for the rest of the week?

With 140,000 visitors from all over the country heading to the Great Yorkshire Show, here is a full weather forecast for the week ahead...

Today (July 12)

A largely cloudy day but some hazy sunshine and continuing to feel very warm

The weather forecast is set to be dry and warm for the Great Yorkshire Show this week

Dry for most but the odd spot of light rain is possible at times

Maximum temperature - 26°C

Pollen - Very High

UV - Medium

Tonight (July 12)

Cloudy skies and the odd spot of rain will increasingly clear through the evening to give a dry night with clear spells for most places

Minimum temperature - 14°C

Wednesday (July 13)

A sunny day but feeling somewhat fresher

Maximum temperature - 23°C

Pollen - Very High

UV - Very High

Thursday (July 14)

Mostly cloudy throughout the day with the occasional sunny interval

Pollen - Very High

UV - High

Friday (July 15)

Mostly cloudy throughout the day with the occasional sunny interval

Pollen - Very High

UV - High

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.