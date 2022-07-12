Great Yorkshire Show 2022: What is the weather going to be like for the rest of the week?

With 140,000 visitors from all over the country heading to the Great Yorkshire Show, here is a full weather forecast for the week ahead...
Today (July 12)
A largely cloudy day but some hazy sunshine and continuing to feel very warm
Dry for most but the odd spot of light rain is possible at times
Maximum temperature - 26°C
Pollen - Very High
UV - Medium
Tonight (July 12)
Cloudy skies and the odd spot of rain will increasingly clear through the evening to give a dry night with clear spells for most places
Minimum temperature - 14°C
Wednesday (July 13)
A sunny day but feeling somewhat fresher
Maximum temperature - 23°C
Pollen - Very High
UV - Very High
Thursday (July 14)
Mostly cloudy throughout the day with the occasional sunny interval
Pollen - Very High
UV - High
Friday (July 15)
Mostly cloudy throughout the day with the occasional sunny interval
Pollen - Very High
UV - High
The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.
For a full schedule of everything that is happening this week, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/whats-on/