Great Yorkshire Show 2019 weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms could hit

The Great Yorkshire Show 2019 takes place in Harrogate from Tuesday 9 July to Thursday 11 July, celebrating the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

But will you need your sunglasses or your wellies for the second day of the show on Wednesday 10 July?

Cloudy day

Wednesday (10 July) looks set to be cloudy throughout the day, but remaining dry.

The temperature will increase during the morning, reaching 19C by 12pm.

The afternoon will stay cloudy, but dry, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 20C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Wednesday evening will again be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will slowly dip to 16C by 11pm, with an overnight temperature of 15C.

The Met Office forecast for Wednesday in Yorkshire said, “A generally cloudy day with outbreaks of showery rain, some of which may be heavy at times. A chance of a rumble of thunder. Generally warm and rather humid.”

What will the weather be like for the rest of the Show?

Thursday (11 July) currently has a Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place for Harrogate.

The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.”

What to expect from this warning

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life