Great Yorkshire Show 2019 weather forecast: Heavy rain set to hit as Met Office thunderstorms warning in place

The Great Yorkshire Show 2019 takes place in Harrogate from Tuesday 9 July to Thursday 11 July, celebrating the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

But will you need your sunglasses or your wellies for the last day of the show on Thursday 11 July?

Heavy rain

Heavy rain is set to hit harrogate on Thursday (11 July), easing off by around 9am, but turning to overcast conditions throughout the rest of the morning.

However, it will still be fairly warm, with the temperature climbing to 18C by 12pm.

Thursday afternoon will remain overcast throughout, with the temperature reaching its peak of 19C by 4pm.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Thursday explains, “Early heavy rain gradually clearing to give some warm sunny spells.

“However, this could trigger some slow-moving heavy downpours with a risk of thunder in the afternoon.”

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms

Thursday (11 July) currently has a Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place for Harrogate.

The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.”

What to expect from this warning

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life

