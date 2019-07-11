Great Yorkshire Show 2019: From Cock O’the North to the Yorkshire Vet - here’s what’s on today

Thursday 11 July marks the third and final day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2019, with plenty of things to do, ranging from the Supreme Sheep Championship to the Yorkshire Shepherdess and the Yorkshire Vet.

Here’s what’s on at the Great Yorkshire Show today.

10am Q&A - Find out more about Yorkshire’s most iconic locations and how they’ve attracted so many world class productions across tv and film in recent years.

11am Q&A - Celebrating 25 years of the Visitor Centre, Wensleydale Creamery’s Managing Director, David Hartley will be talking cheese, heritage and exciting developments.

From 11am - People’s Choice

This will see exhibitors and animals turn out in fancy dress

11am (approximately) - The Duke of York visits the show

1pm Q&A - Sheffield United's Tony Currie

Tony Currie will be talking about the club’s recent promotion and his career in international football, including tales of his time at Leeds United and England.

2pm - Cattle parade in the main ring

3pm Q&A - Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton

Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton will be telling tales about working with animals over the years - plus a reading from his latest book, On Call with a Yorkshire Vet.

4.15pm (approximately) - Cock O’the North

Cock O’the North is one of the most prestigious showjumping classes in the country, and will take place on the final day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2019.

There will also be a formal hand over to the new President of the Great Yorkshire Show. Tom Ramsden will hand over to Charlotte Bromet.

