It’s set to be a grey Christmas ☁

Conditions are set to improve this week after extreme weather disrupted Christmas getaways.

The Met Office predicts a grey Christmas - and temperatures could reach highs of 15C.

Check out the full forecast in your region.

Extreme weather brought chaos to parts of the UK this weekend, with Christmas getaways disrupted by wind speeds of up to 82mph.

The Met Office issued warnings for wind and ice in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of England, as strong gusts saw around 100 flights cancelled at Heathrow Airport, and an emergency incident at Belfast City.

The Met Office predicts damp, mild and cloudy conditions across the UK over the Christmas period | Adobe Stock/Getty Images/National World

But forecasters say conditions are set to get better over the Christmas period.

And any hopes of a White Christmas appear to have been dashed, with rain set to move in from the west this week - bringing with it a mild Christmas Day across the UK.

Temperatures will climb to as high as 15C on Christmas Eve, with damp and cloudy weather forecast. It’s set to remain cloudy but mild throughout Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with “some patchy rain at times”, particularly in North West England, the Met Office says.

Here’s the full Met Office forecast for every region of the UK:

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is set to be dry, mild and mostly cloudy on Christmas Day | Michael Ting/Adobe Stock

Monday December 23: After a dry start this morning rain will spread from the northwest across all parts. This afternoon will be dull with some patchy rain and drizzle. Becoming much milder through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11C.

After a dry start this morning rain will spread from the northwest across all parts. This afternoon will be dull with some patchy rain and drizzle. Becoming much milder through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11C. Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve will be mainly dry but with a good deal of cloud, best chance of any brightness along the Antrim coast. Very mild. Maximum temperature 13C.

Christmas Eve will be mainly dry but with a good deal of cloud, best chance of any brightness along the Antrim coast. Very mild. Maximum temperature 13C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Dry, mild and mostly cloudy on Christmas Day, east coast may see a little brightness. Cloudy and mild on Boxing Day with occasional rain. Mild and largely dry on Friday.

Wales

Rain, drizzle and cloud is forecast in Wales over the Christmas period | Gail Johnson/Adobe Stock

Monday December 23: A bright start, especially in the east, but cloud will build from the west by lunchtime. This afternoon will then see outbreaks of rain and drizzle move in, accompanied by extensive hill fog. Chilly at first, by milder later. Maximum temperature 11C.

A bright start, especially in the east, but cloud will build from the west by lunchtime. This afternoon will then see outbreaks of rain and drizzle move in, accompanied by extensive hill fog. Chilly at first, by milder later. Maximum temperature 11C. Christmas Eve: Remaining cloudy on Christmas Eve with grey skies and drizzly outbreaks at first. Turning drier for many through the afternoon and rather mild. Maximum temperature 12C.

Remaining cloudy on Christmas Eve with grey skies and drizzly outbreaks at first. Turning drier for many through the afternoon and rather mild. Maximum temperature 12C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Staying mild over the Christmas period. Generally cloudy and dry, although some brighter breaks are possible at times.

England

England will see mild, cloudy and dry conditions over Christmas period - although the North West can expect "patchy" rain at times | moofushi/AdobeStock

North East England

Monday December 23: A fine and frosty start with some sunshine. This sunshine will then become hazy through the morning, giving way to extensive cloud and outbreaks of light rain and drizzle into the afternoon. Breezy, but less windy than over the weekend. Maximum temperature 9C.

A fine and frosty start with some sunshine. This sunshine will then become hazy through the morning, giving way to extensive cloud and outbreaks of light rain and drizzle into the afternoon. Breezy, but less windy than over the weekend. Maximum temperature 9C. Christmas Eve: On the cloudy side, with a little light rain and drizzle remaining possible. Drier in the east, with the best chance of some limited brighter spells. Breezy, but very mild. Maximum temperature 14C.

On the cloudy side, with a little light rain and drizzle remaining possible. Drier in the east, with the best chance of some limited brighter spells. Breezy, but very mild. Maximum temperature 14C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Predominantly settled, mild and cloudy conditions are expected for the Christmas period, with winds gradually easing. Damp at times in the west, drier throughout in the east. Limited overnight frosts.

North West England

Monday December 23: Cold with some sunshine during the morning. Staying generally dry through the afternoon but turning cloudier with some patchy rain across Cumbria. Fairly light winds and feeling chilly. Maximum temperature 9C.

Cold with some sunshine during the morning. Staying generally dry through the afternoon but turning cloudier with some patchy rain across Cumbria. Fairly light winds and feeling chilly. Maximum temperature 9C. Christmas Eve: Remaining cloudy on Christmas Eve with drizzly outbreaks at first. Turning drier for many through the afternoon and rather mild. Maximum temperature 12C.

Remaining cloudy on Christmas Eve with drizzly outbreaks at first. Turning drier for many through the afternoon and rather mild. Maximum temperature 12C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Staying mild over the Christmas period. Generally cloudy and dry, although some brighter breaks are possible at times.

Yorkshire and Humber

Monday December 23: Fine and frosty for many to start, but windier near the coast with the odd blustery shower possible, soon easing. This sunshine will then become hazy through the morning, giving way to extensive cloud and eventually outbreaks of light rain. Maximum temperature 8C.

Fine and frosty for many to start, but windier near the coast with the odd blustery shower possible, soon easing. This sunshine will then become hazy through the morning, giving way to extensive cloud and eventually outbreaks of light rain. Maximum temperature 8C. Christmas Eve: On the cloudy side, with a little light rain and drizzle remaining possible. Drier in the east, with the best chance of some limited brighter spells. Breezy, but very mild. Maximum temperature 13C.

On the cloudy side, with a little light rain and drizzle remaining possible. Drier in the east, with the best chance of some limited brighter spells. Breezy, but very mild. Maximum temperature 13C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Predominantly settled, mild and cloudy conditions are expected for the Christmas period, with winds gradually easing. Damp at times in the west, drier throughout in the east. Limited overnight frosts.

East Midlands

Monday December 23: Fine and frosty for many to start, but windier near the coast with the odd blustery shower possible, soon easing. This sunshine will then become hazy through the morning, giving way to extensive cloud and eventually outbreaks of light rain. Maximum temperature 7C.

Fine and frosty for many to start, but windier near the coast with the odd blustery shower possible, soon easing. This sunshine will then become hazy through the morning, giving way to extensive cloud and eventually outbreaks of light rain. Maximum temperature 7C. Christmas Eve: On the cloudy side, with a little light rain and drizzle remaining possible. Drier in the east, with the best chance of some limited brighter spells. Breezy, but very mild. Maximum temperature 13C.

On the cloudy side, with a little light rain and drizzle remaining possible. Drier in the east, with the best chance of some limited brighter spells. Breezy, but very mild. Maximum temperature 13C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Predominantly settled, mild and cloudy conditions are expected for the Christmas period, with winds gradually easing. Damp at times in the west, drier throughout in the east. Limited overnight frosts.

West Midlands

Monday December 23: Early sunshine in eastern counties, but soon clouding over with the odd shower. Cloud thickening through this afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle arriving, turning more persistent by the evening. Feeling chilly but much less windy than the weekend. Maximum temperature 7C.

Early sunshine in eastern counties, but soon clouding over with the odd shower. Cloud thickening through this afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle arriving, turning more persistent by the evening. Feeling chilly but much less windy than the weekend. Maximum temperature 7C. Christmas Eve: Remaining mostly cloudy on Christmas Eve with drizzly outbreaks at first. Turning drier for many through the afternoon and very mild. A few brighter breaks possible in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 13C.

Remaining mostly cloudy on Christmas Eve with drizzly outbreaks at first. Turning drier for many through the afternoon and very mild. A few brighter breaks possible in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 13C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Staying mild over the Christmas period. Generally cloudy and dry, although some brighter breaks are possible at times.

East of England

Monday December 23: Fine and frosty for many to start, but windier near the coast with scattered blustery showers possible, with these showers then gradually easing. Mainly fine thereafter, with sunshine eventually becoming hazier through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 6C.

Fine and frosty for many to start, but windier near the coast with scattered blustery showers possible, with these showers then gradually easing. Mainly fine thereafter, with sunshine eventually becoming hazier through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 6C. Christmas Eve: Mild but on the cloudy side, with many areas staying dry, although the odd spot of rain remains possible. Some limited brighter spells more likely in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 13C.

Mild but on the cloudy side, with many areas staying dry, although the odd spot of rain remains possible. Some limited brighter spells more likely in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 13C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Predominantly settled, mild and cloudy conditions are expected for the Christmas period, with winds gradually easing. Limited overnight frosts.

London and South East England

Monday December 23: A fine and, in places, frosty start with some sunshine. This sunshine will gradually become hazier later in the morning, eventually giving way to cloudier conditions to end the day. Winds easing. Maximum temperature 7C.

A fine and, in places, frosty start with some sunshine. This sunshine will gradually become hazier later in the morning, eventually giving way to cloudier conditions to end the day. Winds easing. Maximum temperature 7C. Christmas Eve: Mild but on the cloudy side, with many areas staying dry, although the odd spot of rain remains possible. Some limited brighter spells more likely in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 13C.

Mild but on the cloudy side, with many areas staying dry, although the odd spot of rain remains possible. Some limited brighter spells more likely in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 13C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Predominantly settled, mild and cloudy conditions are expected for the Christmas period, with winds gradually easing. Limited overnight frosts.

South West England

Monday December 23: A bright start, especially in the east, but cloud will build from the west by lunchtime. This afternoon will then see outbreaks of rain spread across the region, accompanied by extensive hill fog. Chilly at first, by milder later. Maximum temperature 11C.

A bright start, especially in the east, but cloud will build from the west by lunchtime. This afternoon will then see outbreaks of rain spread across the region, accompanied by extensive hill fog. Chilly at first, by milder later. Maximum temperature 11C. Christmas Eve: Cloud thickening during the evening and overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the region. A milder and frost free night under the cloudy skies. Minimum temperature 6C.

Cloud thickening during the evening and overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the region. A milder and frost free night under the cloudy skies. Minimum temperature 6C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Staying mild over the Christmas period. Generally cloudy and dry, although some brighter breaks are possible at times.

Scotland

Scotland will see temperatures as high as 15C on Christmas Eve | Robert/Adobe Stock

Orkney & Shetland

Monday December 23: This morning will be dry with some brightness. Clouding over this afternoon with rain spreading from the west later. Southerly winds freshening later this afternoon. Maximum temperature 7C.

This morning will be dry with some brightness. Clouding over this afternoon with rain spreading from the west later. Southerly winds freshening later this afternoon. Maximum temperature 7C. Christmas Eve: A very mild and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, although Orkney may see some drier spells. Strong southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 12C.

A very mild and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, although Orkney may see some drier spells. Strong southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 12C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Shetland cloudy with drizzly rain on Christmas Day, Orkney will be dry. Chance of some rain at times on Boxing Day and Friday, especially across Orkney.

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Monday December 23: A mainly dry start, but rain spreading across the west this morning. Cloudy this afternoon with outbreaks of rain, this most persistent across the Western Isles, Sutherland, Wester Ross, Skye and Lochaber. Freshening southwesterly winds in the northwest. Maximum temperature 10C.

A mainly dry start, but rain spreading across the west this morning. Cloudy this afternoon with outbreaks of rain, this most persistent across the Western Isles, Sutherland, Wester Ross, Skye and Lochaber. Freshening southwesterly winds in the northwest. Maximum temperature 10C. Christmas Eve: A mainly cloudy day with some patchy rain or drizzle. Dry along the Moray coast with some brightness breaking through at times. Windy in northwest. Very mild. Maximum temperature 14C.

A mainly cloudy day with some patchy rain or drizzle. Dry along the Moray coast with some brightness breaking through at times. Windy in northwest. Very mild. Maximum temperature 14C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Rain spreading to the northwest on Christmas Day, otherwise dry and mild. Cloudy on Boxing Day and Friday with rain at times.

Grampian

Monday December 23: A dry start this morning with some brightness. Clouding over this afternoon with some patchy rain spreading east. Still rather cold. Light winds than yesterday. Maximum temperature 5C.

A dry start this morning with some brightness. Clouding over this afternoon with some patchy rain spreading east. Still rather cold. Light winds than yesterday. Maximum temperature 5C. Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve will be dry and very mild with some sunshine breaking through across eastern Aberdeenshire and northern Moray, rather cloudy elsewhere. Brisk winds westerly in the west. Maximum temperature 15C.

Christmas Eve will be dry and very mild with some sunshine breaking through across eastern Aberdeenshire and northern Moray, rather cloudy elsewhere. Brisk winds westerly in the west. Maximum temperature 15C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Dry, mild and breezy on Christmas Day with some brightness in the east. Cloudier on Boxing Day and Friday with the chance of some rain at times.

Central, Tayside and Fife

Monday December 23: A dry start this morning with some brightness in the east. Rain will spread across Stirling and western Tayside this morning. Then this afternoon will be cloudy with patchy rain, this mainly across the west. Still rather cold. Maximum temperature 6C.

A dry start this morning with some brightness in the east. Rain will spread across Stirling and western Tayside this morning. Then this afternoon will be cloudy with patchy rain, this mainly across the west. Still rather cold. Maximum temperature 6C. Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve will be mainly cloudy with rain across Western Tayside, but dry elsewhere. Some brightness breaking through across Angus at times. Very mild. Maximum temperature 13C.

Christmas Eve will be mainly cloudy with rain across Western Tayside, but dry elsewhere. Some brightness breaking through across Angus at times. Very mild. Maximum temperature 13C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Dry, mild and breezy on Christmas Day with some brightness in the east. Cloudier on Boxing Day and Friday with the chance of some rain at times.

Strathclyde

Monday December 23: After a dry start rain will spread east this morning. This afternoon will be cloudy with some patchy rain and drizzle, becoming persistent across Argyll later. Maximum temperature 7C.

After a dry start rain will spread east this morning. This afternoon will be cloudy with some patchy rain and drizzle, becoming persistent across Argyll later. Maximum temperature 7C. Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve will be very mild and cloudy with some patchy rain or drizzle, but Argyll seeing some persistent rain. Fresh to strong southwesterly winds along the northern Argyll coast. Maximum temperature 13C.

Christmas Eve will be very mild and cloudy with some patchy rain or drizzle, but Argyll seeing some persistent rain. Fresh to strong southwesterly winds along the northern Argyll coast. Maximum temperature 13C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Mainly dry, mild and cloudy on Christmas Day, rain across Argyll in the evening. Cloudy on Boxing Day and Friday with rain at times, but still mild.

Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders

Monday December 23: A dry start this morning. Then cloud and patchy rain will spread east later this morning. This afternoon will be cloudy with patchy rain, this mainly across Dumfries and Galloway. Maximum temperature 7C.

A dry start this morning. Then cloud and patchy rain will spread east later this morning. This afternoon will be cloudy with patchy rain, this mainly across Dumfries and Galloway. Maximum temperature 7C. Christmas Eve: Very mild and mostly cloudy with some patchy light rain or drizzle on Christmas Eve, but some brightness possible along the east coast. Maximum temperature 13C.

Very mild and mostly cloudy with some patchy light rain or drizzle on Christmas Eve, but some brightness possible along the east coast. Maximum temperature 13C. Christmas Day-Friday December 27: Dry, breezy and very mild on Christmas Day, some brightness in the east. Mainly dry, mild and cloudy on Boxing Day, Friday although some patchy rain possible on Boxing Day.

