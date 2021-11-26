Fountain’s Abbey estate closed due to high winds

Fountains Abbey Picture Gerard Binks

Management at the estate, near Ripon announced on their website today, that due to the high winds of Storm Arwen, the entire estate, including the deer park will be closed tomorrow.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of high winds that may cause some travel disruption and damage, across the Yorkshire region, on Friday and Saturday.

It warned: “There may be some injuries and danger to life from flying debris, damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings.”

“A yellow wind warning is also in force for wider western areas of the UK on Friday, including Northern Ireland,” stated the Met Office.

“On Saturday, this yellow warning extends to much of the UK, barring the far southeast, to reflect Storm Arwen’s southern track down the east coast of the UK before shifting into mainland Europe on Sunday.

“The yellow warning expires at 18:00 on Saturday evening as Storm Arwen starts to shift away towards Europe.

“As well as high winds and damaging gales, Storm Arwen will bring snow to the high ground of Scotland and northern England and yellow snow warnings have been issued for late on Friday and in to Saturday.”

Northern England have a yellow warning for snow in force from 5pm on Friday to 10am Saturday morning, although at lower levels mostly rain is expected.

Within the snow warning areas, between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is possible over higher ground.