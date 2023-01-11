Flooding 'expected' at caravan park and number of alerts issued by Environment Agency for parts of Harrogate district

In an update at 12:29am this morning, the Environment Agency has said that flooding is ‘expected’ at a caravan park at Roecliffe, near Boroughbridge, situated alongside the River Ure.

The Environment Agency is urging people to ‘act now’ as further rainfall is forecast later today and throughout the rest of the week.

They said: “Flooding is expected in this area – this means properties are at risk of flooding.

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings and alerts for some parts of the Harrogate district

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water and consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”

At 3:19am, the Environment Agency also issued a flood alert for low-lying land including agricultural land and local roads in the areas around Masham, Boroughbridge, Aldborough and Bishop Monkton.

The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued the message based on rising river levels in the Lower River Ure.

A flood alert was also issued at 12:46am for the Lower River Wharfe and tributaries from Otley to upstream of Ulleskelf.

Residents are being advised to monitor local water levels and weather conditions, avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding and start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

