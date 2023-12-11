Flooded cars, felled trees and emergency call outs in Harrogate during wild weather at weekend

Felled trees, trapped drivers and non-stop rain – Harrogate and the surrounding district was hit by the wild weather for almost the whole weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While the rain lashed festive shoppers at Harrogate Christmas Fayre and a tree came down on Valley Drive in Harrogate, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to emergency incidents in the wider district.

The worst day, Saturday, saw a firecrew from Ripon called out to assist two people from a vehicle that had driven in to flood water and broken down.

The firefighters walked the occupants back to dry land.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called out as Harrogate and the surrounding district was hit by the wild weather for almost the whole weekend. (Picture contributed)

Scene safety and road management also carried out on scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same day saw an incident in Nidderdale when a crew from Grassington responded to reports of flooding inside a property at Fellbeck.

On arrival the crew located a blocked drain that was causing the water to back up in to the property.

Crew used small tools to unblock the drain which allowed the water to recede.