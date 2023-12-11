Flooded cars, felled trees and emergency call outs in Harrogate during wild weather at weekend
While the rain lashed festive shoppers at Harrogate Christmas Fayre and a tree came down on Valley Drive in Harrogate, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to emergency incidents in the wider district.
The worst day, Saturday, saw a firecrew from Ripon called out to assist two people from a vehicle that had driven in to flood water and broken down.
The firefighters walked the occupants back to dry land.
Scene safety and road management also carried out on scene.
The same day saw an incident in Nidderdale when a crew from Grassington responded to reports of flooding inside a property at Fellbeck.
On arrival the crew located a blocked drain that was causing the water to back up in to the property.
Crew used small tools to unblock the drain which allowed the water to recede.
To great relief, there are no weather warnings in Harrogate today with the forecast being sunny intervals with a gentle breeze and a high of 8°.