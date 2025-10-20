Autumn in Harrogate: Walkers enjoy picturesque backdrop of seasonal scenery on The Stray

Leaves on trees on The Stray are turning orange, red and brown, providing a picturesque backdrop for a stroll.
Here is a selection of photos taken by photographer Gerard Binks.
1. Autumn
A dog walker making her way down the tree lined Oatlands Drive on The Stray in full autumn colour Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Autumn
Autumn colours along The Stray Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Autumn
The tree-lined Oatlands Drive on The Stray in full autumn colour Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Autumn
Horse chestnut leaves turning golden brown Photo: Gerard Binks