Autumn in Harrogate: Walkers enjoy picturesque backdrop of seasonal scenery on The Stray

By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
Walkers are enjoying stunning scenery as autumn colours come into view around the Harrogate District.

Leaves on trees on The Stray are turning orange, red and brown, providing a picturesque backdrop for a stroll.

Here is a selection of photos taken by photographer Gerard Binks.

A dog walker making her way down the tree lined Oatlands Drive on The Stray in full autumn colour

A dog walker making her way down the tree lined Oatlands Drive on The Stray in full autumn colour Photo: Gerard Binks

Autumn colours along The Stray

Autumn colours along The Stray Photo: Gerard Binks

The tree-lined Oatlands Drive on The Stray in full autumn colour

The tree-lined Oatlands Drive on The Stray in full autumn colour Photo: Gerard Binks

Horse chestnut leaves turning golden brown

Horse chestnut leaves turning golden brown Photo: Gerard Binks

