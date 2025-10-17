Autumn at Studley Royal Deer Park: 11 photos of stags during rutting season at the National Trust site in Ripon

Visitors to Studley Royal Deer Park can take in the seasonal scenes – including the iconic view of Ripon Cathedral – as well as admiring the wildlife.

Stags and deer can currently be seen at the National Trust site near Ripon as rutting season continues.

Visitors are advised to take extra care during October and November when the annual mating season takes place. The guidance is to keep your distance and have dogs on a short lead at all times.

The deer park is home to more than 300 red, sika and fallow deer. The parkland also includes St Mary's Church, one of the finest examples of high Victorian gothic revival architecture in England.

Here is a selection of photos taken by photographer Gerard Binks.

1 . Autumn A stag during rutting season in Studley Royal Deer Park

2 . Autumn Stags at Studley Royal with a background of autumn colours

3 . Autumn Ripon Cathedral seen in the distance at Studley Royal Deer Park in full autumn colour