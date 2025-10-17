Autumn at Studley Royal Deer Park: 11 photos of stags during rutting season at the National Trust site in Ripon

By Dominic Brown
Published 17th Oct 2025, 13:00 BST
Autumn colours are on full display at one of the Harrogate District’s most popular destinations.

Visitors to Studley Royal Deer Park can take in the seasonal scenes – including the iconic view of Ripon Cathedral – as well as admiring the wildlife.

Stags and deer can currently be seen at the National Trust site near Ripon as rutting season continues.

Visitors are advised to take extra care during October and November when the annual mating season takes place. The guidance is to keep your distance and have dogs on a short lead at all times.

The deer park is home to more than 300 red, sika and fallow deer. The parkland also includes St Mary's Church, one of the finest examples of high Victorian gothic revival architecture in England.

Here is a selection of photos taken by photographer Gerard Binks.

A stag during rutting season in Studley Royal Deer Park

1. Autumn

A stag during rutting season in Studley Royal Deer Park Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Stags at Studley Royal with a background of autumn colours

2. Autumn

Stags at Studley Royal with a background of autumn colours Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Ripon Cathedral seen in the distance at Studley Royal Deer Park in full autumn colour

3. Autumn

Ripon Cathedral seen in the distance at Studley Royal Deer Park in full autumn colour Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
A youngster during rutting season

4. Autumn

A youngster during rutting season Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:National TrustStagsSt Mary's ChurchVictorian
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice