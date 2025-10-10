Autumn at RHS Harlow Carr: Visitors enjoy seasonal scenery at popular site in Harrogate

The garden, which has been expanded to cover more than 58 acres to explore, features a variety of growing landscapes, from running and still water, to woodland and wildflower meadows.

At this time of year, autumnal planting is thriving at spots including the Main Borders, Streamside, Winter Walk and the Queen Mother’s Lake.

Upcoming events include “Walkies” on Wednesday, October 15, when visitors can explore the outdoor areas of the garden with their four-legged friends.

There will be a celebration of the season’s harvest at The Late Fruit and Vegetable Competition from October 24-26, as well as a Pumpkin Garden Trail which will run during the school half term holidays from October 25 until November 2.

For more information, visit www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/whats-on

