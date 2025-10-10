Autumn at RHS Harlow Carr: Visitors enjoy seasonal scenery at popular site in Harrogate

By Dominic Brown
Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
Autumn has arrived at RHS Harlow Carr, as visitors enjoy the seasonal scenery at the popular site in Harrogate.

The garden, which has been expanded to cover more than 58 acres to explore, features a variety of growing landscapes, from running and still water, to woodland and wildflower meadows.

At this time of year, autumnal planting is thriving at spots including the Main Borders, Streamside, Winter Walk and the Queen Mother’s Lake.

Upcoming events include “Walkies” on Wednesday, October 15, when visitors can explore the outdoor areas of the garden with their four-legged friends.

There will be a celebration of the season’s harvest at The Late Fruit and Vegetable Competition from October 24-26, as well as a Pumpkin Garden Trail which will run during the school half term holidays from October 25 until November 2.

For more information, visit www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/whats-on

Autumn colours at RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate. Pictured here are ornamental grasses in the main borders

1. Autumn

Autumn colours at RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate. Pictured here are ornamental grasses in the main borders Photo: Kat Weatherill

Photo Sales
Acer palmatum at Streamside Walk

2. Autumn

Acer palmatum at Streamside Walk Photo: Kat Weatherill

Photo Sales
Fir tree with autumn colours near the sandstone rock garden path

3. Autumn

Fir tree with autumn colours near the sandstone rock garden path Photo: Kat Weatherill

Photo Sales
An autumn vista from Winter Walk

4. Autumn

An autumn vista from Winter Walk Photo: Kat Weatherill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice