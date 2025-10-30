Autumn at Fountains Abbey: 15 stunning photos of colourful scenes at the World Heritage Site in Ripon

As the leaves on the trees turn red, gold and brown, the 800-acre estate bursts into life and splashes its colour.

Katie Gisbourne, communications and marketing officer at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, said: “Visitors can make their way to Surprise View and look over the estate, awash with shades of red, brown and yellow.

“From Anne Boleyn’s Seat, they’ll find the perfect photo opportunity as Tent Hill fills with autumn colour and the trees show off their new colour before dropping their leaves.

“Wrapped up warm and ready for adventure, visitor can stroll through Studley Royal Deer Park where lime trees line the avenue stretching down towards Ripon Cathedral.

“Whilst in the deer park visitors might be able to hear the echoing roar of stags as they clash antlers in the annual rut, fighting for status.”

One of the most popular attractions at this time of year is the Fountains by Floodlight event, which runs until Saturday, November 1.

Katie said: “As the days grow shorter, there’s still more to discover.

“Visitors can experience the haunting beauty of the abbey ruins under the stars at our annual Fountains by Floodlight event, where history and nature meet in the shadows of night.

“Wandering through glowing ruins, under shadowed archways they’ll hear haunting choral music ringing through the cellarium adding a magical atmosphere to an autumn evening.”

Here are 15 photos of autumnal scenes at Fountains Abbey – all photos courtesy of the National Trust.

1 . Autumn Seasonal colours on show at Fountains Abbey Photo: National Trust Photo Sales

2 . Autumn The estate is awash with shades of red, brown and yellow Photo: National Trust Photo Sales

3 . Autumn Fallen leaves by the abbey ruins Photo: National Trust Photo Sales