Weather warnings for snow and ice in Yorkshire

Warnings of potential snow fall and ice across Yorkshire were issued today as heavy showers hit Harrogate this afternoon.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for North Yorkshire, which will be in place until tomorrow at 10am (December 1), showing the district could see temperatures fall close to zero.

Scarborough and many other parts of eastern England have already been blanketed in snow.

It said: "Icy stretches are expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads, particularly during Thursday evening and Friday morning."

"Occasional heavy wintry showers are expected, mainly during Thursday afternoon and evening. 2-5 cm of snow may accumulate on ground above 100 m, primarily over Scotland and northeast England. Meanwhile a centimetre or two is possible to low levels, with any low level accumulations across England being temporary. Journey times may be longer by road, bus and rail."