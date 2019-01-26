Weather warning issued for Harrogate district amid serious threat of ice

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the Harrogate district with the threat of ice expected to cause problems over the weekend.

Temperatures have dropped in recent days and there is now a serious threat of some freezing rain and snow on Saturday evening.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the Harrogate area this weekend.

The Yellow Warning urges more care to be taken on the roads and on paths with an increased threat of accidents and injuries from falls.

It is expected that the worst of the snow will be experienced on the higher ground.

A Met Office statement reads: "There is an increased likelihood of accidents and/or injuries from falls. Probably ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making for slower journeys.

"Following the clearance of overnight rain and snow, ice may form quite widely, primarily on untreated surfaces. A cover of 1- 2 cm snow may also affect some upland routes, chiefly above 300m elevation."

