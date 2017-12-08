Watch the trailer for Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas!

A two-part documentary series about Harrogate's Christmas celebrations is set to air this week.

Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas, airs on Channel 5 on December 13 and 14, and the series will be narrated by Downton Abbey star Jim Carter.

The Mayor of Harrogate Coun Anne Jones, Father Christmas and Coun John Fox switch on The Harrogate Christmas Lights with help from the cast of Harrogate Theatre's production of Beauty and the Beast and entertainers. Picture: Adrian Murray (1711162AM19).

Producers and camera crews from Daisybeck Studios have been closely following the progress and organisation of Harrogate's Christmas shop window competition and the Christmas lights switch-on - both will be a major part of the series.

The chairman of Harrogate at Christmas, Coun John Fox, said the national TV exposure will give a great boost to Harrogate's economy, showcasing the town's unique charm and wealth of thriving independent businesses.

Click above to watch the preview.