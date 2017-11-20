WATCH: Stunning aerial footage of 27,000 Christmas trees in a Yorkshire field

Christmas is coming - and nobody is more prepared than staff at this Yorkshire Christmas tree farm.

York Christmas Trees, based in Wigginton, have released this stunning aerial footage of their acres of fir and spruce trees, which are now just days away from being cut and sold.

There are around 27,000 trees grown at the plantation, with each field holding 15,000 specimens.

Staff work all through the year to tend to the growing trees, which are planted in the spring. They are pruned regularly to maintain their shape and fed with fertiliser.

Once the buying season begins, trees are cut down every day to be sold.

The farm opens for business on Thursday.