Watch: Panoramic video of Ripon Cathedral in the snow

Share this article

Ripon looks beautiful all year round, with its breathtaking buildings and architecture, and all the charming streets that are just steeped in history - but there really is something truly magical about seeing it in the snow.

We love this panoramic video of Ripon Cathedral in the snow, beautifully captured by Charlotte Graham Photography - enjoy!

Ripon Market Square in the snow. Picture: Kenneth Ferguson.

Ripon Market Square in the snow. Picture: Kenneth Ferguson.

We'd love to see your reader photos. Email news@ripongazette.co.uk to share them. Reader Kenneth Ferguson has been busy taking some great ones in the snow!