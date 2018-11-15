Watch: Half a million Christmas trees are prepared for sale at Stockeld Park near Leeds

Growers at Yorkshire's largest Christmas tree plantation are preparing for the festive rush.

Cutting has started at Stockeld Park's 250-acre plantation near Wetherby - which is home to half a million specimens.

They range in size from 4-12ft and are non-needle dropping varieties.

York Christmas market 2018: All you need to know about the St Nicholas Fair

The trees go on sale on November 29 from both the plantation and their outlet at The Atrium in Thorner, which is Leeds City Council's plant nursery.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along to the estate to capture the preparations.