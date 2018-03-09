War poet’s centenary celebrations at Ripon Cathedral

Some of the finest poems written by the war poet Wilfred Owen will be recited in Ripon Cathedral exactly 100 years since he spent his 25th and last birthday there.

They will be the focus of an evening service of poetry and music on Sunday, March 18, which will be followed by the launch of a pilgrimage trail around the cathedral based on his life and poems.

The trail includes the Chapel of Justice and Peace where words from his “pity of war” preface to a book of poems he was intending to publish are carved in a stone tablet.

