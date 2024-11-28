War medals, military uniform, and antique firearms in upcoming sale

The Most Eminent Order of the Indian Empire Companion (C.I.E.) Neck Badge, awarded to Harold Lancelot Newman – estimate: £700-900

​A large selection of Victorian, First World War, Second World War, Post-War medals and civil awards will be offered in the Militaria and Ethnographica Sale at Tennants Auctioneers, taking place on December 11.

​Among the notable lots is a First and Second World War MC Group of Five Medals, awarded to Major Cecil Cotton, and comprising a Military Cross (George V – Salonica), 1914 Star with Mons Clasp, British War Medal, Victory Medal with MID oak leaf, and Defence Medal (estimate: £900-1,200, all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

The lot will be sold with photocopied research material regarding the recipient, who was awarded the Military Cross for gallant and distinguished services in connection with Military Services in Salonica.

Cotton later went to work for Cook, Son and Co. (St Paul’s) Ltd, a textiles dealer, where he rose to the position of managing director.

A Pair of 19th Century 28 Bore Percussion Duelling Pistols by Riviere, London – estimate: £4,000-5,000

Also of interest is The Most Eminent Order of the Indian Empire Companion (C.I.E.) Neck Badge, awarded to Harold Lancelot Newman (est: £700-900).

Newman, the great grandfather of the vendor, served in the Imperial Forestry Commission of India, rising to be Chief Conservator of Forests for the State of Bombay, the most senior position in the State Forestry Service, and was awarded the medal in the 1930 King’s Honours List.

A good private collection of Victorian and Edwardian military headgear will be sold in 23 lots, with highlights including a 19th Century Bell Top Shako to the Yorkshire Hussars, circa 1810, made by Hawkes, Moseley and Co., Piccadilly (est: £3,000-4,000) and a Victorian Officer’s Bearskin Busby to the 3rd Militia Battalion, the Durham Fusiliers, labelled with the owner’s name, Capt. G. Sowerby (est: £600-800).

From the same private collector are several scarlet tunics to local regiments, including the Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding) Regiment, the Green Howards (Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own Yorkshire Regiment) and the Northumberland Fusiliers.

A 19th Century Bell Top Shako to the Yorkshire Hussars, circa 1810 – estimate: £3,000-4,000

Of note is an Edwardian Scarlet Tunic to a Colour Sergeant in the 2nd Volunteer Battalion the Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding) Regiment labelled for a J. Rowe (est: £100-150).

Also on offer is a good private collection of antique firearms, pistols and revolvers, led by a Pair of 19th Century 28 Bore Percussion Duelling Pistols by Rivere, London (estimate: £4,000-5,000), and a Pair of 19th Century Flintlock Duelling Pistols by W. Ketland & Co., London (estimate: £3,000-5,000).

Of interest in the collection is a 19th Century 12 Bore Side by Side Double Barrel Percussion Sporting Gun by Westley Richards (est: £1,500-2,500), a scarce Remington New Model Police Six Shot .36 Calibre Percussion Revolver (est: £1,000-1,500), a 19th Century 54 Bore Five Shot Double Action Percussion Revolver by Deane & Son, London (est: £900-1,200), and a 19th Century Tranter’s Patent 54 Bore Five Shot Trigger-Cocking Percussion Revolver (est: £1,000-1,500).

From another vendor is a rare Mid-19th Century Twenty Shot Over and Under 7mm Pinfire Le Faucheux Pattern Revolver (est: £800-1,200).

The sale will also include a good range of cap and other badges, cloth insignia and helmet plates, and a variety of edged weapons including a private collection of British Cavalry swords, bayonets and fighting knives.

Among the ethnographica in the sale is a good range of tribal weapons from Fiji and Australia, including a 19th Century Fijian Vunikau (Rootstock) War Club (est: £500-700), a 19th Century Australian Aborigine Leangle Type Club, possibly from the Murray River region, Victoria (est: £400-500), and an Early 19th Century Large Fijian Kiakavo (Gunstock War Club) (estimate: £300-400).