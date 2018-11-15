Walton village neighbourhood plans backed

Walton now has an added layer of planning protection following the ‘making’ of the neighbourhood plan by Leeds City Council.

The plan was overwhelmingly endorsed by local residents at the referendum held in September when 90.6 per cent of votes were in favour.

Now the plan is to be adopted, or ‘made’, the Council has to give it full weight when considering new developments in the village.

Coun Norma Harrington (Conservative, Wetherby), said: “Getting over 90 per cent of the votes in favour of this plan shows how much demand there is from local residents to protect their communities from excessive development. This is a signal loud and clear.”

Local businessman and Wetherby ward Coun Alan Lamb said: “Let us not forget the dedicated volunteers in our villages who kindly donate their time and expertise to get civic projects moving.

“The fact that the neighbourhood plan got over 90 per cent support is vindication for their efforts, as well as the new amenities such as the cycle path and playground for residents to enjoy.

“I would like to thank them for their dedication and hard work.”

Coun Gerald Wilkinson added: “Now approved by the Council, the neighbourhood plan becomes part of the larger development plan for Leeds.

“Excessive development has the potential to put unsustainable pressure on local services and facilities, we should now have more control over how development happens.”

A referendum was held in the Walton Neighbourhood Area in September, which received a turnout of 67.6 per cent.