VW Beetle rides again to aid children

A dilapidated VW Beetle has been lovingly restored to ride again and clock up over £21,000 for a children’s charity.

Herbie Hospital owner Jonnie Crabtree and his right-hand man Richard Hood put the stunning result of their painstaking work for raffle at last month’s VW Festival at Harewood House to aid Yorkshire’s Cash for Kids.

Jonnie, 45, of Bardsey, said the 1966 car - which had featured in magazines and had been a prize-winning custom car of the 90s, known as Peppermint Dream - arrived at their Leeds garage in a sorry state in February.

“We only had six months of spare time for a full restoration, mostly evenings and weekends.

“Most of its parts were piled up inside but with tender love and care and lots of tears, the car was brought back to its former glory.

“It caused quite a stir in the VW scene.”

Jonathan Crabtree of The Herbie Hospital in Leeds Paul Scott and John Cunningham hand over the keys to Paul Lickley winner of the VW Beetle.

The raffle took place during the festival and the car was this week handed to winner Paul Lickley, of Knaresborough.

This is the fifth VW car Jonnie and the Herbie hospital has restored, raising £78,000 for charities including Cash for Kids, Dogs Trust, and Children’s Heart Foundation.