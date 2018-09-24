Vote for Tadcaster Bridge in People’s Choice Awards

People are being urged to cast their vote for the reconstruction of Tadcaster Bridge as the world’s favourite engineering achievement.

The Institution of Civil Engineers has named North Yorkshire County Council’s rebuilding of the vital structure as one of the world’s top projects for its 2018 People’s Choice Awards.

HRH Duke of York visits Tadcaster bridge.'29th March 2016.'Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The awards celebrate the world’s best civil engineering projects that have made a positive impact for communities.

“We are thrilled to be placed among the world’s top ten for our work on reconstructing the bridge,” said County Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Highways.

“We now want everybody to vote for Tadcaster and place it on the world map. Voting closes on September 28, so time is short!”

Because of the importance of the bridge to Tadcaster’s community, the County Council started the Herculean task of reconstruction only two-and-a-half weeks after the bridge’s collapse during the devastating floods of December 2015.

The council pulled out all the stops to complete a project - which would normally take about two years - in half the time.

The 18th century grade two listed bridge was reconstructed and widened with £3m from the Government and £1.4m from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.

Its completion drew thanks from the Prime Minister for the skill and hard work of the construction teams. The Institution of Civil Engineers has described the task as a challenging, “high-profile, sensitive and complex project requiring specialist and traditional construction skills”.

“The rebuilding of Tadcaster Bridge was a great feat of engineering and we are immensely proud of the high skill of our engineers and construction workers,” said Coun Mackenzie,

“But we worked very closely with the people of Tadcaster and the whole project became a great community success story. So let’s all get behind the People’s Choice and vote for Tadcaster!”

To vote, people need to go to the link: www.ice.org.uk/what-is-civil-engineering/what-do-civil-engineers-do/the-repair-of-tadcaster-bridge