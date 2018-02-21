Visit Harrogate to showcase upcoming tourism plans at conference

Visit Harrogate is hosting its Tourism Conference on Tuesday 13 March, at the Pavilions of Harrogate.

CEO of Visit Harrogate, Richard Spencer, will showcase the organisation’s tourism plans and ambitions for 2018 and beyond.

The morning event will also feature headline speakers Dom Dwight, Marketing Director at Taylors of Harrogate, who will share his expertise on the successful positioning of the Harrogate brand, and Richard Veal, the Managing Director of New Mind, e-tourism solutions provider, who will present the latest thinking on digital marketing for tourism destinations.

Andy Hindley, CEO of Yorkshire 2019, which is hosting the UCI Road World Championships, will also present plans for the major sporting event with Harrogate as the main host town.

Richard Spencer, CEO of Visit Harrogate, said: “This is an opportunity to hear about all the hard work that’s been going on behind the scenes at Visit Harrogate and be part of our exciting plans.

“Tourism is a vital part of our district’s economy, supporting a wealth of jobs in the retail, food and drink, and accommodation sectors, as well as across our many visitor attractions. I hope anyone with an interest in tourism will come along to the Pavilions and get involved.

“If Harrogate and District performs in line with government growth expectations, the predicted value of its tourism industry by 2020 is £634m, with a growth of over 1,100 jobs in the next three years, and a further one million visitors in that time period. Despite the district being a fantastic destination, it’s important not to be complacent in the wider context of austerity across the UK.

“Many businesses in the tourism industry face challenges, which is why our work to boost visitor numbers, and spend, is important, and why we hope we can work together.”

Dom Dwight, Marketing Director at Taylors of Harrogate, said: “Harrogate and the amazing landscape surrounding it make a major contribution to the character of our brands, helping us both to stand out and to stand for something. I’m proud to be part of an event that celebrates the potential of this special place.”

There will be an opportunity for networking, and a showcase of major attractions in the district highlighting key upcoming tourism initiatives. Doors open at 9am for a 9.30am start and the event will finish at noon.

The event is free to attend. For tickets contact Tracy Morgan at Visit Harrogate by calling 01423 537388

Or register online at www.eventbrite.co.uk