Wilfred Richardson (aged 2) sat on a tractor with Welly the dog

Vintage Tractor Show in Ripon proves big hit with visitors

The Vintage Tractor Show took place at Tate's Garden Centre in Ripon on Saturday where hundreds of people flocked to the event organised by the West Yorkshire Vintage Tractor and Engine Club.

Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:30 am
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 2:31 pm

A collection of around 60 vintage tractors and engines were on display which were enjoyed by visitors of all ages and the organisers of the event are already busy planning next year's show which they are hoping will be even bigger and better than this year.

Tractors in convoy arriving

Photo: Gerard Binks

Emily Lamb (aged 4) sat in a giant tractor wheel

Photo: Gerard Binks

Fergus Eastham (aged 2) enjoying sitting on a tractor

Photo: Gerard Binks

One man and his dog

Photo: Gerard Binks

