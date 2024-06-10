Viking sword and beret of WW2 hero-turned-actor up for sale

A Fine Late Viking Sword – Estimate: £4,000-6,000

​A fine Viking sword from the second half of the 10th century, said to have been discovered in a river in the 1930s, is to be sold in Tennants Auctioneers’ Militaria and Ethnographica Sale on 26th June with an estimate of £4,000-6,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

The sword, comprising a welded steel blade and a runic inscription inlaid in iron, is an example of the Petersen Type X sword with the distinctive ‘tea cosy’ shaped pommel.

It is thought to have been discovered in the River Witham, just outside Lincoln in 1936, and has been held in private collections.

Danish Vikings began making raids and expeditions across the North Sea in the middle of the ninth century, seeking wealth and fertile land.

A Second World War British Paratrooper’s Beret, formally belonging to actor Richard Todd – estimate: £5,000-6,000

Lincoln and surrounding farmlands were soon settled, with the town becoming a prime trading post with easy access to Denmark from the small port built on the river.

Numerous street names in the city still refer to the Vikings and their industries, and many Lincolnshire village names retain their Viking roots.

A Second World War British Paratrooper’s Beret, which belonged to British Army officer turned Hollywood actor Richard Todd OBE, is also up for sale (estimate: £5,000-6,000).

Todd, who was born in Ireland, trained at Sandhurst before giving up a promising military career to take to the stage.

Section of Rare First World War French Military Field Hospital Tin Leg Bath – estimate: £400-600

However, shortly after the outbreak of the Second World War he enlisted and went on to serve in the 7th Battalion Parachute Regiment on D-Day, helping Major John Howard to hold Pegasus Bridge, which played an important role in limiting the effectiveness of a German counter-attack in the aftermath of the Normandy invasion.

Todd went on to portray Major Howard in the film The Longest Day, retelling the daring deeds of Pegasus Bridge, in which he wore this beret.

After the war, Todd became a leading man in Hollywood, earning a Golden Globe and being nominated for an Academy Award.

The beret is being sold alongside folders of personal correspondence and film role paperwork, both found in his house following his death in 2009.

Further interesting lots include a First World War DCM Group of Four Medals awarded to C.S. MJR. Frank Abbott and associated ephemera, including Distinguished Conduct Medal, 1914-15 Star (SJT), British War Medal and Victory Medal (W.O.CL.1) (estimate: £1,000-1,500).

Second World War era lots include a sheet from an autograph album signed by General B.L. Montgomery, Air Marshal A. Coningham, Admiral B.H. Ramsay and Air Chief Marshal T. Leigh-Mallory (estimate: £1,500-2,000).

An interesting Collection of Second World War Free French and French Resistance Militaria (estimate: £400-500) will include a miniature wooden coffin carved with the Cross of Lorraine, which was given to collaborators as a warning, alongside numerous photographs, postcards and a number of medals and armbands.

Among more unusual lots are a very rare First World War French Military Field Hospital Tin Leg Bath, and a rare First World War Officer’s Tin Campaign Bath, complete with lid and leather strap.

These are offered with estimates of £400-600 each.