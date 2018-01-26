Video: What's happening to our high street? Harrogate mum talks shop closures and what can be done

What's happening to our high street in Harrogate? Readers have been contacting the 'Advertiser to ask this very question, after the sudden closure of some of the town's most popular shops and restaurants in recent months.

We've lost Topshop and H&M, and only this week it was announced that Jamie's Italian will go in March, too. What will replace these empty units, and how many more shops will go, some residents are wondering.

What does the future hold for Harrogate's shops and businesses? Readers share their thoughts.

And in a Harrogate Advertiser poll launched yesterday, readers have been voting to have their say on what they think is the biggest threat to the town's independent businesses - 35 per cent say the popularity of online shopping, and 25 per cent see business rates as the most challenging factor. Have your say here: https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/news/business/poll-what-is-the-biggest-threat-to-harrogate-s-independent-businesses-how-two-of-the-town-s-longest-standing-firms-are-faring-in-difficult-times-1-8980241

Lucy Playford, a mum and blogger who has lived and worked in Harrogate for most of her life, has joined the conversation about the future of Harrogate's high street, and today shared a video with the 'Advertiser outlining some of her concerns.

In her video, Lucy, who runs the very successful Harrogate Mama blog, says: "It's quite sad really, having lived here all my life to think, will the high street still be there in generations to come - I don't know." Watch the video in full above.