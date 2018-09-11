Video: Singing director Philip leaves Harrogate District Hospital after 12 years

Staff at Harrogate District Hospital have bid farewell to a much-loved colleague after he spent 12 years on the board of directors.

Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) has bid farewell to Phillip Marshal, its Director of Workforce and Organisational Development.

Philip (pictured, middle) with other HDFT board members includinf Chief Executive, Dr Ros Tolcher (centre left) on his last day at the Trust.

After more than a decade in the role, Philip has left the Trust for a new role, but said he had been proud to represent the organisation.

He said: “It’s been a great 12 years and I have been proud to represent the Trust as Director of Workforce and Organisational Development.”

Philip became the talk of the Trust not long ago, when he sang a comical leaving speech for Sandra Dobson, long-standing former Chairman of HDFT.

But now, it is Philip's time to say farewell and taking up the reigns in his place will be Angela Wilkinson, who joins the Trust in November.

Angela is currently acting Director of Workforce at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and brings a wealth of experience and skills to the role.

She said: “It is a privilege to be joining the team at HDFT and to have the opportunity to continue the progress the Trust has made in recognising the importance of its workforce in delivering excellent care.”

Dr Ros Tolcher, Trust Chief Executive, said she was delighted to have been able to appoint someone of Angela’s 'calibre and experience'.

She said: "There has never been a more important time to show leadership in matters affecting workforce and organisational development and the whole Executive Team is looking forward to Angela joining the Trust.”

“Angela impressed us with her strong personal values aligned to those of the Trust, her focus on patients and her deep understanding of the issues facing our local system.

“I would also like to say thank you to Phillip Marshall, who after 12 years with us is leaving the Trust. Phillip has been such as inspirational colleague who has overseen many positive

workforce developments at the Trust.

"He is also recognised nationally as an expert in his profession, only last year winning the prestigious Healthcare People Management Association HR Director of the Year award. We will all miss him as a great colleague.”