Video: End of an era as Pannal landmark is demolished

An industrial landmark in the centre of the Crimple Valley has been demolished.

A loud bang rang out across the village of Pannal and the surrounding area as the chimney on the former Dunlopillo site was pushed to the ground by crane this afternoon.

The chimney on the former Dunlopillo sitewas pushed to the ground

Bolts on the base of the large metal chimney were cut using blowtorches, it was then pushed in a controlled fall to the ground.

Bellway Homes Limited will now continue development of part of the site, for 128 homes. The other half will be developed into a business site.

Further updates are to follow