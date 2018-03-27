Video: Archbishop of York to preach at Harrogate event

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, will preach during a five-day event to be held in Harrogate next week.

People from across the country are expected to attend the Spring Harvest 2018 event, which takes place at the Harrogate Convention Centre fromTuesday, April 3 until Saturday, April 7.

The teaching and worship event will feature a full youth programme.

The Archbishop will be preaching at the service Only the Brave Determined Discipleship on the Tuesday evening.

Visit https://www.springharvest.org/harrogate/ for more information.