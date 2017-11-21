Victorian Christmas at historic house

For the first time since 2012, Harewood House will open its doors for a very special five-week Christmas celebration.

From 24 November to December 31 - thanks to a unique collaboration with award-winning fashion and film creative director Michael Howells - A Victorian Christmas at Harewood’ will take its motivation from the popular ITV drama Victoria which was filmed at the Yorkshire treasure house.

Harewood’s team of 200 volunteers will help Michael create this special event with the design and decoration, wrapping presents and preparing the house and grounds in the style of a Victorian Christmas.

A highlight will include loans from Ilkley Toy Museum, including toy soldiers, rare dolls from the era, board games and dolls houses.

Visitors will also have the opportunity of exploring the award-winning gardens - which are usually closed throughout the winter months - until 3.30pm daily.

As well as A Victorian Christmas, visitors will be able to enjoy a series of events and activities for all ages, including wreath making, twilight tours, floristry workshops.

And from Saturday November 25 to Saturday December 23, Fireside Father Christmas will see Santa reading stories.