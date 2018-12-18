Viaduct sunset snap on the cards

An image featuring the famous Knaresborough Viaduct will be appearing on a series of library cards thanks to an outstanding photograph.

Photographers from across the county were invited to capture the beauty and diversity of a North Yorkshire summer in a competition organised by the county council’s library service and Melanie Riley’s image of the town landmark was deemed to be one of the top six entries.

Keith Harris with his Kilburn White Horse photo at the presentation.

The beautiful snapshot, called ‘Sunset through Knaresborough Viaduct’ is one of six photographs appearing of library memberside cards.

Another of the six lucky winners was Keith Harris who captured an excellent image of Kilburn White Horse.

More than 100 people submitted a total of 350 images covering all aspects of the county.

North Yorkshire libraries are now offering new members the colourful reminders of this year’s glorious summer to help to banish the winter chill.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “The standard of the entries was very high and the judging panel deliberated long and hard to whittle the entries down to a final shortlist of ten before agreeing the six winning images.”

The limited edition cards are now available from North Yorkshire libraries to anyone joining the library.

Existing members can request the cards, but there will be a small charge. The winning entries can be seen at www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries-news-and-events.