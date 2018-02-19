'Use it or lose it' - Online push to promote the offer of Ripon's historic market

“Use it or lose it”, is the message from Ripon resident Chris Davis, who has launched a new Facebook page to promote the city’s historic market.

In a direct response to last week’s public meeting about rejuvenating the market, Chris has created the page to help set the ball rolling on increasing its publicity and social media presence.

With the latest figures showing a 32 per cent decline in regular stallholders since 2015, Chris said it’s important to act now and promote the market’s offer to both visitors and residents.

He said: “I think people are a little bit set in their ways, they either visit the market or they don’t. We need to remind people of what’s there already”.

The first picture-led post to the Facebook page attracted nearly 50 shares. The page will share more pictures of stalls and promote all the latest news and offers available on the market.

A Facebook poll to find out what people would like to see at the market could also be on the cards.

Find the Facebook page online. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/RiponMarketShopping