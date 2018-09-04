Urgent police appeal to trace man missing from Wetherby village

POLICE are increasingly concerned for a man from North Deighton village near Wetherby who has gone missing from home.

Neil Smith, 55, was last at 11am yesterday (Mon Sept 3) in the Leeds Road area of Dewsbury.

He is described as around 6ft tall, of large build with a bald head and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shIrt.

He is believed to have travelled to the Penrith area in a black BMW 1 Series, registration number PN12 CRU.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said:: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Neil’s welfare and are appealing to the public for information as to his whereabouts.

"If you think you might have seen Neil, or have any information, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

"Please dial 101, press one and pass information to the force control room. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999."