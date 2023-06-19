Urgent appeal to find missing 22-year-old woman from Harrogate

Sophie Rebecca Lambert was reported missing from her home in Starbeck at 10.10pm on Friday June 16.

Sophie was last seen by her family at 7.20pm before she left the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns are growing for her welfare and North Yorkshire Police are currently making extensive house to house enquiries to help find her in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from Search and Rescue.

North Yorkshire Police are currently searching for Sophie Lambert.

Sophie is described as white, 5ft 3in, aged in her early 20s, slim build, with long dark brown hair that is possibly plaited or wavy.

She has a distinctive scar on her forehead which is likely to be noticeable.

CCTV footage taken at 7pm on the day Sophie went missing, shows her to be wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo, dark shoes with a white sole. She had her hair tied back and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have seen a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph, call North Yorkshire Police immediatel on 999.

CCTV footage taken at 7pm on the day Sophie went missing shows her wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo and dark shoes with a white sole. She had her hair tied back and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.