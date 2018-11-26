Urgent appeal for sleeping bags to help Harrogate's homeless

The Harrogate Homeless Project has made an urgent appeal for sleeping bags to help those living on the streets in the winter months.

The Chief Executive of the Harrogate Homeless Project, Liz Hancock, is keen to hear from any Harrogate residents who can help and donate an outdoor/waterproof sleeping bag.

She said: "As the weather gets colder, we are encouraging as many people as possible to access our emergency accommodation, but none the less there are still some people who will be sleeping rough at the moment.

"We are providing sleeping bags to anyone on request, however we need a continuous supply as they inevitably get damp and dirty, or in some cases lost or stolen.

"We would really appreciate any donations of sleeping bags, not duvets or blankets, to help people stay as warm and dry as possible as temperatures dip. They can be brought to our hostel at 7 Bower Street, which is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

If you believe someone is sleeping rough, contact the Harrogate Homeless Project on 01423 566900.