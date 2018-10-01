Urgent appeal for clothing for Syrian refugees

Churches in Wetherby and Collingham are sending vital aid to war torn Syrian and Iraq refugees.

An estimated 21.8 million have been displaced from their homes across the region and are in urgent need of clothing as the bitter temperatures of winter threaten.

As they have done for the past three years and working with Samara’s Aid Appeal, the churches will be collecting good quality clothing and footwear to be sent to the Middle East and are calling for donations.

“Our aim is to demonstrate our love and concern in a practical way, while at the same time affirming the God-given dignity of every person caught up in the conflict,” says the Very Rev Derek Taylor, the appeal organiser.

“One way of doing this is to ensure that our donations meet high standards, and aren’t just cast-offs. We are sure that the usual generosity of our townspeople will be very evident, as it has been in previous years.”

New or good quality clothing, shoes and boots suitable for all ages, are needed.

Items should be clean and in good condition, with no holes, stains, tears, or repairs, and no missing buttons or broken zips. Boots and shoes should be clean and polished. Underwear must be new and have the manufacturer’s labels intact.

Donations can be taken to St James’ Church Room (next to the Church Centre in Church Street, Wetherby) between 10am and 4pm on Saturday October 6.

Very Rev Taylor added: “In addition, donations towards the considerable cost of transport to the Middle East are warmly invited.”

Further details on how to help, can be obtained from Derek on 01937 918534.