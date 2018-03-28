Upper Nidderdale moves to the city

Families in the city can get a taste of country life as the second Upper Nidderdale celebration goes to Leeds.

The Upper Nidderdale in the City event will be held at Kirkstall Abbey on Saturday, April 7 and will include a petting zoo with llamas and alpacas, willow weaving, tractors, climbing wall, wool felting, foraging walks – and even the chance to learn how to milk a cow.

The free family-friendly event aims to highlight everything Upper Nidderdale has to offer and encourage visitors to the area, which is part of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Beauty.

Iain Mann, Scheme Manager at the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, said: “Our Upper Nidderdale in the City event is all about showing people who live in Leeds the wide range of things that happen in a rural area like Nidderdale – it’s only 25 miles from Kirkstall Abbey to Pateley Bridge but they are very different places!

“We hope that by bringing a bit of what is special about Upper Nidderdale to Leeds, people will get more of an understanding of the area and want to come and have a look for themselves.”

The Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership is a £1.8 million scheme that aims to conserve and enhance Upper Nidderdale’s historic landscapes, cultural heritage and wildlife habitats.

The Partnership is led by Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and brings together a wide range of organisations working with land managers, farmers and local communities. The principle funder is the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Other activities at the family fun day include stone masonry demonstrations, bee keeping advice, brass band performances and birds of prey. Ice cream and refreshments will also be available.

The free event runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, April 7.

For more information about the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, visit www.uppernidderdale.org.uk.