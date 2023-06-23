News you can trust since 1836
UPDATE: North Yorkshire Police release new images following positive sighting of missing 12-year-old Cyril Appoh from Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have released new CCTV images during the search for missing 12-year-old Cyril Appoh from Harrogate.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:44 BST

Cyril went missing from his home around 4am on Wednesday (21 June) and it was unknown at the time what he was wearing.

New CCTV images captured in the Knaresborough area on Wednesday clearly show Cyril wearing black clothing, a grey puffer style jacket and black Nike trainers which are too big for him.

He also appears to be wearing a distinctive rosary style necklace.

He is described as black, of a slim build, about 5ft 7inch tall with short black hair that is shaved on the sides.

His family describe his disappearance as being out of character and police are concerned for his welfare.

In a message released by North Yorkshire Police, it says: “Cyril – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are.

"This can be your family or it can be us, either way, we just want to bring you home safely.”

Police are still appealing for information and sightings of Cyril.

Officers ask the public to report any immediate sightings to police on 999.

Quote reference NYP-21062023-0093

