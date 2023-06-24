UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy from Harrogate found safe and well
A missing 12-year-old boy from Harrogate has been found safe and well, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed.
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST
A spokesperson said: “North Yorkshire Police is pleased to report that the 12-year-old who went missing from his home in Harrogate on Wednesday (June 21) has this evening (Friday) been found safe and well.
“Officers would like to thank everyone who shared the previous appeals.”