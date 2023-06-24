News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy from Harrogate found safe and well
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy from Harrogate found safe and well

A missing 12-year-old boy from Harrogate has been found safe and well, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

A spokesperson said: “North Yorkshire Police is pleased to report that the 12-year-old who went missing from his home in Harrogate on Wednesday (June 21) has this evening (Friday) been found safe and well.

“Officers would like to thank everyone who shared the previous appeals.”

Cyril Appoh, who was reported missing on Wednesday (June 21), has been found safe and well, North Yorkshire Police have confirmedCyril Appoh, who was reported missing on Wednesday (June 21), has been found safe and well, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed
Cyril Appoh, who was reported missing on Wednesday (June 21), has been found safe and well, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed
Related topics:HarrogateNorth Yorkshire Police