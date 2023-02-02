UPDATE: Major Harrogate road reopens following collision in early hours

At around 5.45am this morning (February 2), North Yorkshire Police received reports of an overturned vehicle on Hookstone Road in Harrogate.

On arrival, officers found that the vehicle was empty and following further reports, it was believed the driver had made off from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers searched the area and soon after located a man suffering injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

A major Harrogate road has reopened following a collision in the early hours of this morning

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and the road was reopened shortly after 11am.