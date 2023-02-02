News you can trust since 1836
UPDATE: Major Harrogate road reopens following collision in early hours

A major Harrogate road has reopened following a collision this morning.

By Lucy Chappell
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 11:52am

At around 5.45am this morning (February 2), North Yorkshire Police received reports of an overturned vehicle on Hookstone Road in Harrogate.

On arrival, officers found that the vehicle was empty and following further reports, it was believed the driver had made off from the scene.

Police officers searched the area and soon after located a man suffering injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

A major Harrogate road has reopened following a collision in the early hours of this morning
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and the road was reopened shortly after 11am.

If you have any information which could help North Yorkshire Police with their investigation and you haven’t already spoken to them, you are advised to call 101 quoting the reference number NYP- 02022023-0061.

