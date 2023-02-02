UPDATE: Major Harrogate road reopens following collision in early hours
A major Harrogate road has reopened following a collision this morning.
At around 5.45am this morning (February 2), North Yorkshire Police received reports of an overturned vehicle on Hookstone Road in Harrogate.
On arrival, officers found that the vehicle was empty and following further reports, it was believed the driver had made off from the scene.
Police officers searched the area and soon after located a man suffering injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and the road was reopened shortly after 11am.
If you have any information which could help North Yorkshire Police with their investigation and you haven’t already spoken to them, you are advised to call 101 quoting the reference number NYP- 02022023-0061.