Update: Incident resolved and cordon lifted following discovery of unexploded shell in Harrogate

The cordon was lifted at 13:40 today and North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation

North Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Gordon Avenue, in the Bilton area, after the device was found by a member of the public in their garden earlier today.

Police evacuated a small number of houses whilst the Ministry of Defence made an assessment on the device.

The Ministry of Defence recovered the device and the cordon has now been lifted.