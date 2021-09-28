Update: Incident resolved and cordon lifted following discovery of unexploded shell in Harrogate
The incident has now been resolved and the cordon has been lifted after what was believed to be an unexploded shell found in a garden in Bilton.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:46 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:56 pm
North Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Gordon Avenue, in the Bilton area, after the device was found by a member of the public in their garden earlier today.
Police evacuated a small number of houses whilst the Ministry of Defence made an assessment on the device.
The Ministry of Defence recovered the device and the cordon has now been lifted.
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.