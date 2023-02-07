News you can trust since 1836
UPDATE: Casualty airlifted to hospital following two vehicle road traffic collision in Harrogate

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A59 Skipton Road near Harrogate this morning.

By Lucy Chappell
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 12:06pm

Police and emergency services have been at the scene this morning between Killinghall roundabout and the crossroads at Rowden Lane.

Harrogate Fire Station posted on Facebook: “This morning, Harrogate crew attended a two vehicle RTC on the A59.

"One transported to Leeds hospital via air ambulance.”

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital following a collision in Harrogate (credit: Harrogate Fire Station)
The road remains closed and police are advising motorists to avoid the area and look for alternative routes.

