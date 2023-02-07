UPDATE: Casualty airlifted to hospital following two vehicle road traffic collision in Harrogate
A casualty has been airlifted to hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A59 Skipton Road near Harrogate this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 12:06pm
Police and emergency services have been at the scene this morning between Killinghall roundabout and the crossroads at Rowden Lane.
Harrogate Fire Station posted on Facebook: “This morning, Harrogate crew attended a two vehicle RTC on the A59.
"One transported to Leeds hospital via air ambulance.”
The road remains closed and police are advising motorists to avoid the area and look for alternative routes.