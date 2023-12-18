UPDATE: A1 motorway in Harrogate district reopens in both directions following single-vehicle collision

The A1 motorway, between Ripon and Leeming Bar, has reopened in both directions after being closed following a single-vehicle collision.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The northbound and southbound carriageway between junction 50 (Ripon) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar) was forced to close after a collision was reported at around 11am this morning (December 18).

It is not yet clear what has happened, if there has been any injuries or how many vehicles have been involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media just before 2pm, National Highways said: “All lanes have now reopened on the A1M northbound between junction 50 (Baldersby) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar) following the earlier collision.

"There is still approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.