UPDATE: A1 motorway in Harrogate district reopens in both directions following single-vehicle collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
The northbound and southbound carriageway between junction 50 (Ripon) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar) was forced to close after a collision was reported at around 11am this morning (December 18).
It is not yet clear what has happened, if there has been any injuries or how many vehicles have been involved.
In a post on social media just before 2pm, National Highways said: “All lanes have now reopened on the A1M northbound between junction 50 (Baldersby) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar) following the earlier collision.
"There is still approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.
“Thank you for your patience.”