News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Breaking

UPDATE: A1 motorway in Harrogate district reopens in both directions following single-vehicle collision

The A1 motorway, between Ripon and Leeming Bar, has reopened in both directions after being closed following a single-vehicle collision.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:18 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:32 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The northbound and southbound carriageway between junction 50 (Ripon) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar) was forced to close after a collision was reported at around 11am this morning (December 18).

It is not yet clear what has happened, if there has been any injuries or how many vehicles have been involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on social media just before 2pm, National Highways said: “All lanes have now reopened on the A1M northbound between junction 50 (Baldersby) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar) following the earlier collision.

"There is still approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Related topics:HarrogateRiponNational Highways